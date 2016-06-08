Temple police looking for suspect after teen was shot

A teenager was dropped off at a hospital with a life-threatening injury after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Temple.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 1900 block of South 5th Street near West Avenue R.

Lt. Brad Hunt says multiple people were standing in the driveway of a house in that block when someone fired a gun several times.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg.

Hunt says the teen was either carried by someone or he walked himself from the house to a car across the block on W Avenue T. He was then dropped off at Scott and White Memorial Hospital, where he had to undergo surgery.

He lost a lot of blood, Hunt said.

The suspect or suspects have not been found.

Contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS if you have any information that could help police.

