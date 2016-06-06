Bell County DA's Office releases man involved in shooting death

The Bell County District Attorney's Office released a man involved in the shooting death of 20-year-old Troy Anthony Afano Jr. pending further investigation.

Afano was identified as the victim of Monday morning's shooting in Killeen.

He was shot and killed following an argument in a Killeen neighborhood.

Killeen police said Afano was sent to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and then airlifted to Baylor Scott & White, where he later died.

He was pronounced dead at 2:43 a.m. Monday.

Officers said two men were fighting in the 1500 block of Buckley Avenue around 11:15 p.m. when things escalated. That's when one of the men pulled out a gun and fired.

When police arrived on the scene, Afano was lying in the middle of the road.

He was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The alleged gunman was taken into custody and brought to the Killeen City Jail. He's been released pending further investigation. His name will not be released at this time.

A Killeen Independent School District spokesperson confirmed Afano graduated from Robert M. Shoemaker High School in 2014, where he played as safety for the football team, according to his former coach.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.