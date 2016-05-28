Temple police searching for teenager who shot man in the head

Police are searching for a teenager accused of shooting a man in the head in Temple on Saturday morning.

The Bell County District Attorney's Office issued a criminal complaint Tuesday morning, charging 17-year-old Jose Juan Sanchez-Sosa with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim, 21-year-old Ventura Garza-Esquiveal, is recovering in stable condition at Scott & White Memorial Hospital in Temple.

Police responded to that hospital around 9:10 a.m. Saturday in reference to a report of a man who had been shot in the head.

When officers arrived, they were told a private vehicle dropped Garza-Esquiveal off in the emergency room earlier that morning. He was in the hospital's intensive care unit at the time.

Sanchez-Sosa has an outstanding warrant for his arrest with a bond set at $500,000.

Contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS if you have any information that could help police find him. Callers can remain anonymous.

