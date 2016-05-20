Leaky roof delays Copperas Cove fire station move-in

Some Copperas Cove firefighters are going to have to wait just a little longer before they can move into their new fire station.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Fire Station No. 2 took place back on March 7 -- but they haven't been able to move in yet.

Copperas Cove spokesperson Kevin Keller says the new building has had some issues with a leaky roof. There's been damage to the ceiling and the drywall.

The architect and contractor are currently working to fix the problem. The city has decided to not move in to the new station until everything is repaired.

In the meantime, the firefighters will continue to use the old Fire Station No. 2, which is just a mile down the road.

The city doesn't know exactly when the new one will be ready, but Keller said it won't be too much longer.

