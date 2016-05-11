Copperas Cove High School student dies after being struck by car

A Copperas Cove High School student has died from his injuries after he was struck by a car Wednesday morning while waiting for the bus.

It happened around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Cactus Lane and Pheasant Circle.

A 2002 four-door Subaru was traveling westbound when the student somehow ended up in the path of the car and was struck, according to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Trooper D.L. Wilson.

He was airlifted to Scott and White Memorial Hospital in Temple in critical condition, where he later died.

The student has been identified as 15-year-old Cameron Raine.

A friend of his says he was a freshman at Copperas Cove High School and a cadet in the Bravo Company at the school's JROTC program.

The 31-year-old driver of the Subaru will not be cited because Raine failed to yield the right-of-way to the car, Wilson said.

Copperas Cove ISD will send out extra counselors Thursday morning to assist with student and staff needs.

