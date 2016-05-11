Man in hospital after rollover wreck

A truck driver is now in the hospital after a wreck flipped his 18-wheeler on its side.

Emergency officials received the call for help at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The trucker was headed southbound on I-35 in Falls County. The truck slid off the road and landed on its side between exits 313 and 314.

A fire official said the driver had gotten out of the truck and was walking beside it when help arrived, but an ambulance took the man to the hospital to check for injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

