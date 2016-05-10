Man killed after car falls on top of him

A man died in Killeen on Tuesday afternoon after the car he was servicing fell on top of him.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 3300 block of Valencia Drive.

Killeen police say the jack he was using to lift the car he was working on somehow malfunctioned, causing the car to fall on top of him.

The man, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

