Hope For The Warriors launches 'Serve 2 Serve' in Fort Hood

May is National Military Appreciation Month, and the non-profit organization "Hope For The Warriors" is celebrating this month and their 10-year anniversary by launching a Serve 2 Serve campaign.

The organization was created by a group of military wives whose mission is to help restore hope for veterans through different support groups.

Hope For The Warriors gives active duty military members and their families at Fort Hood access to multiple services to address the physical, psychological and moral effects of prolonged deployments and recurring transitions.

This organization was founded in the belief of the military’s culture of physical and mental fitness by engaging the warrior spirit in recreational healing.

The Serve 2 Serve campaign addresses the culture of services providing leadership and other service opportunities. This organization is also actively pursuing new ways to support resiliency programs at multiple posts such as Fort Hood who have high numbers of deploying units.

The CEO Robin Kelleher said the organization helps everyone in the family in addition to the warriors.

“Our programs throughout the 10-years have come to address the psychological, physical and moral effects of combat and not just the service member. Our efforts are to restore a sense of self, family and hope” said Kelleher.



To learn more about this organization visit www.hopeforwarriors.org.

