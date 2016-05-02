Memorial honors fallen Bell County deputy constable

A Bell County deputy constable and two people were sent to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday night.

A Bell County deputy constable and two people were sent to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday night.

The "We Remember" Memorial Bicycle Trek stopped in Temple Monday afternoon to honor fallen Bell County Deputy Constable Jeffrey Radford.

Radford died from his injuries after a two-vehicle car crash at the intersection of Lucius McCelvey Drive and N.E. HK Dodgen Loop in Temple back in October 2015. He had worked for the Constable’s Office Precinct 3 for two and a half years.

Police officers from the San Antonio Police Department have been riding bicycles across Texas as part of this trek, visiting the cities of 14 fallen officers.

The riders presented the Constable’s Office with a plaque with Radford's name and title to remind officers the bravery and sacrifice the job entails. The Constable's Office also received a plaque from the state to honor Radford at the Texas Police Memorial on Monday morning.

The Star of David was chosen as the religious symbol presented to the family because Radford was Jewish.

San Antonio Police Officer Steven Bazany who is part of the Texas Peace Officers Memorial Bike Trek said this symbol reminds their family they have support.

"There is always going to be that brotherhood of officers there for you to honor and remember Jeff's memory and we'll always be there, if they need us," said Bazany.

The family also received a memorial flag and was encouraged to display it outside of their home. Bazany said many don't know what families sacrifice for the community.

"The flag is out there to show them...this family lost their husband. They lost their dad, they lost their mother, their brother, their sister for us, to keep each and everyone... who lives in this community safe,” said Bazany.

During their visit, a remembrance ceremony was held to honor Radford and his family. Several law enforcement agencies and officials in Bell County attended the ceremony.

Thomas Prado, the Bell County Constable for Precinct 3 remembers Radford for his love for the job and his humor.

"We were not just coworkers but we were good friends, my brother in blue and he was a wonderful type of person,” said Prado.

Prado said a wall will be dedicated to Radford once their new office is built.

On Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., the Memorial Bike Trek will be in Marlin honoring fallen Chief Darrell Allen. Allen died from injuries he sustained after being shot while he was working security at a Temple nightclub in November.

News Channel 25's Estephany Escobar contributed to this story.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.