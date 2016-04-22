Police investigating bomb threat, local restaurants asked to evacuate

A bomb threat was called in for The Gin restaurant in Belton Friday afternoon. The threat was cleared after the Belton Police Department, assisted with the help of a trained dog, searched the area.
Police say shortly after noon an employee at The Gin received a threatening phone call stating there was something destructive placed inside the restaurant.
Employees notified the Belton Police Department right away and began escorting guests out of the building.
Isai Soto is an employee who works at a restaurant directly across from The Gin, he said he was frightened but he was more concerned about the customers.
“I did feel scared for a second we all left the building and then before you know it the whole court yard was filled with people, just all the businesses here you know, everybody was getting out, every single customer left, everybody left, business is business when people don't pay were losing money” said Soto.
Belton police received assistance from Killeen PD as their trained dog searched the grounds to detect any explosives.
Police said during the search no explosives were found. By 2 p.m. the threat was cleared.
This case is still under investigation.
News Channel 25's Kara Allen-Jackson contributed to this report.
