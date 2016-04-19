Holland resident calls out city for lack of flood prevention

A Holland woman is calling out city leaders after this weekend's severe weather left her neighborhood a soggy mess.

Instead of playing with her family inside or watching movies this weekend, Mary Schilling spent hours outside sweeping around four inches of floodwater away from her house.

It's a house she's lived in for more than eight years, so she's seen her fair share of rain and flooding -- but she's fed up with it already.

"Our houses get water up to their front door. They get it up to their back door. They get it inside their garages," she said.

She says the city of Holland isn't doing enough to prevent the flooding from torrential rains. The crumbling roads aren't helping, either.

"Half of our culverts are bent inwards. The water can't come out. I would come through in the pouring rain and I would stick my broom down [in the culverts] and just dig out dirt and chunks of our road," Schilling said.

Schilling says the flooding gets so bad sometimes that the whole neighborhood spends hours outside cleaning up the mess.

"The last time our town flooded, you could drive down the next day and all you saw was laminate, padding, and carpet -- and people tearing their houses apart," she said.

All she wants is for the city to step up and do something about the flooding problems.

"I think we just need our ditches cleaned out, we need a bigger culvert, and this town just needs our attention," she said. "We have everything we need -- and they're not doing anything."

City of Holland Mayor Mae Smith was not available for comment Tuesday. She directed News Channel 25 to the city's water operator, but he did not return our phone calls.

