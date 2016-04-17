Sunday marked the 3rd anniversary of the West Fertilizer Plant Explosion. A tragedy that killed 15 people, injured hundreds, and destroyed more than 100 homes.

Three years later the community is still holding strong and moving forward.

A prayer service was held Sunday night at St Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. During the service, participants had a moment of silence for the victims and others injured in the explosion at 7:51, which was the same time the blast happened.

The city of West's Mayor Tommy Muska said due to the strong community the city is recovering well.

“Some people grieve and get over a loss of a loved one and a tragedy quicker than others but all in all I think this is a strong community, they have a deep faith and I think their doing quite well, said Muska".



Muska says 90 out of 120 homes have been rebuilt since the explosion. He also said the elementary school is almost completed, and the city even has their Nursing home back up and running, which is the second largest employer in the city.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.