A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills Counties until 10:00am. Visibility is restricted to 1/2 mile or below in the listed counties. Surrounding counties may see foggy conditions as well. Give yourself extra driving distance this morning.

Meteorologist Dwayne Macie

Copyright KXXV 2016 Raycom Media