Police identify unconscious woman taken in car

Killeen police have identified the woman who was knocked unconscious and then placed in a car in early April.

Police say a silver BMW with a sunroof was seen leaving the 1800 block of North 4th Street in Killeen on April 3.

That's where police say a man attacked a woman and knocked her unconscious, hitting her head on the cement.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, laid motionless on the ground of the apartment building for a while until several people picked her limp body up and placed it on the passenger seat of a silver BMW, according to police.

Police believe the man who attacked her is the driver of that BMW, which they learned she was a passenger in when she arrived at the apartment building earlier in the day.

Detectives continue to investigate this incident.

If you have any information that could help police, contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.