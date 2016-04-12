Man dies from gunshot wound in Killeen

A 30-year-old man died from his injuries Tuesday afternoon after suffering a gunshot wound in Killeen.

Killeen police were notified around 2:30 p.m. that Juan David Rodriguez suffered a gunshot wound at his house on the 3500 block of John Haedge Drive.

Officers performed CPR on Rodriguez when they arrived. Paramedics transported him to Darnall Army Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

At this time, police aren't saying how he got shot or how many times he was shot. It's also unclear who called 911.

If you have any information that could help police with their investigation, call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS.

