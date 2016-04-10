Suspect in custody after hostage situation in Harker Heights

A Harker Heights man is in police custody after an early morning hostage situation.

Police said around 5:30 Sunday morning they were called to the 400 block of Brittney Way in Harker Heights, after neighbors reported they heard sounds of multiple gun shots.

Police said once they arrived, they tried to make contact with the male suspect who had fired the shots. After talking to neighbors nearby, they were told there might be children inside the house.

Police then brought a negotiator to the scene to try to talk the man into exiting the house without any further incidents. The resident refused to respond, so Harker Heights SWAT team was called in.



One neighbor Timothy Rackley who lives directly across the street said, when he heard the gunshots coming from the home he instantly thought about the children that live there.



“I was worried about the girls because I think there is two or three girls that live there with him, and there is no mom over there or anything it’s just him and them so I was worried that he hurt them and hurt himself,” Rackley said.

Harker Heights PD SWAT team was able to get the man out of the house and place him into police custody. The children in the residence were also located and found unharmed.

Police have not released the name of the man at this time, and the case is still under investigation.

