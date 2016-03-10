18-wheeler crash snarls traffic on I-35 in Temple

Expect delays if you are traveling on I-35 in the Temple area Thursday morning.

Around 6:45 a.m., Temple PD says an 18-wheeler crashed near exit 300 on the southbound side. The truck then caught on fire.

The driver was injured, but the extent of the injuries is unclear.

Traffic on the southbound side is being diverted to the frontage road, and on the northbound side, traffic is reduced to one lane.

Crews are working on cleaning up leaked diesel.

This is a developing story.

