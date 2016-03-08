Strong winds destroy church sign

Strong winds destroyed a church sign in Harker Heights on Tuesday morning.

The sign belonged to New Beginnings Church near Indian Trail and East Central Texas Expressway.

Clergy members were attending a morning meeting when they heard a loud noise outside.

"We heard a little sound. First, it was thunder. A lot of raining and lightning happening. But then we heard another sound, and we continued our prayer. As soon as the prayer meeting was over, we stepped outside and noticed that we had no sign," care pastor Andrea Womack said.

No one was outside when Tuesday morning's severe weather toppled the sign over.

The church had scheduled a cleanup project for this weekend before this incident, but Womack says they didn't expect their sign to be a part of the cleanup.

"Our name is New Beginnings, and it looks like we'll have a new beginning as we get a new sign," she said.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.