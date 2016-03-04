Single-engine plane crashes in Robertson Co.

A single-engine plane crashed in Robertson Co. Friday afternoon.

Robertson Co. Sheriff's Office says the plane crashed in a field near James Cemetery Road and FM 1940 in Franklin around 12:30 p.m.

The pilot was the only person inside of the plane, according to police.

The pilot suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital around 1:45 p.m., police say.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is now at the scene to investigate the cause of the crash.

