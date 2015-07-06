Police seek woman using stolen credit card - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police seek woman using stolen credit card

By Ara Wagoner, Director
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Waco Police are hoping to catch a woman using a stolen debit or credit card. A woman in blue was caught on camera walking into a store; she is accused of using that stolen card all over Waco -- including the CVS pharmacy on Valley Mills. She was seen getting into the passenger side of a four door white Mercedes-Benz. If you recognize her, please call Waco Police or Crime Stoppers.

Powered by Frankly