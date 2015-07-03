Suspect found dead after shooting two in Burleson County

The suspect in a shooting in Burleson County was found dead the morning after a shooting. Burleson County Sheriffs were called out to domestic disturbance on White Oak Circle in Somerville Place subdivision around 10 PM Thursday night. Upon arriving at the scene, a male and a female were found with non-critical gunshot wounds an transported to St Joseph hospital in Bryan.

The Sheriff's Office was searching for a suspect who had fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. The next morning, the suspect was located around 11 AM at a residence on FM 60 W. That suspect, identified as 52-year-old Jack Edward Ray Jr, was found deceased. An autopsy has been ordered and the investigation is ongoing.

We will bring you more information as this story develops.