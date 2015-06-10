CTX man sentenced to life in prison after impregnating 11-year-old

The Coryell County District Attorney said that a man has been sentenced to life on Thursday for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Adrian Calderon was sentenced after the state presented evidence that he impregnated a girl who was 11 at the time of the abuse. The abuse happened in 2015.

The girl said she woke up to Calderon sexually assaulting her and kissing her.

According to the arrest affidavit, the girl said she scratched Calderon's arms in an attempt to stop the sexual assault.

Police investigated, and while talking to Calderon, they saw scratch marks consistent with the victim's report. A warrant was obtained for an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge against Calderon, who was also facing a theft warrant out of Midland County.

The penalty for assaulting a child under the age of 14 more than once, during a period of 30 days or more is life, or 25-99 years in prison without eligibility for parole.

