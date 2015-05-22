Save on appliances during Energy Star sales tax holiday - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Save on appliances during Energy Star sales tax holiday

By Ara Wagoner, Director
Texans looking to save on energy-efficient appliances will find many Energy Star® appliances tax free during Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday May 23 to Monday May 25. Shoppers are expected to save an estimated $3.8 million in state and local sales tax during the Memorial Day weekend sales tax holiday.


The sales tax break applies to ENERGY STAR® qualified air conditioners priced at $6,000 or less; refrigerators priced at $2,000 or less; ceiling fans; fluorescent light bulbs; dishwashers; dehumidifiers; and clothes washers. Clothes dryers are not ENERGY STAR® certified.


Estimated annual energy and water savings for eligible products are listed in the chart below. 


ENERGY STAR® Appliance vs. Conventional 

Appliance Type Energy Savings Water Savings 

Central Air Conditioners 15%   

Room/Window Air Conditioners 15%   

Refrigerators 10%   

Ceiling Fans 60%   

Compact Fluorescent Light Bulbs 80%   

Clothes Washers 25% 40% 

Dish Washers 5% 15% 

Dehumidifiers 15%   

Source: U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency 


Additional ENERGY STAR® Sales Tax Holiday details are available at http://comptroller.texas.gov/taxinfo/taxpubs/tx96_1331/.

