Save on appliances during Energy Star sales tax holiday

Texans looking to save on energy-efficient appliances will find many Energy Star® appliances tax free during Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday May 23 to Monday May 25. Shoppers are expected to save an estimated $3.8 million in state and local sales tax during the Memorial Day weekend sales tax holiday.







The sales tax break applies to ENERGY STAR® qualified air conditioners priced at $6,000 or less; refrigerators priced at $2,000 or less; ceiling fans; fluorescent light bulbs; dishwashers; dehumidifiers; and clothes washers. Clothes dryers are not ENERGY STAR® certified.





Estimated annual energy and water savings for eligible products are listed in the chart below.





ENERGY STAR® Appliance vs. Conventional

Appliance Type Energy Savings Water Savings

Central Air Conditioners 15%

Room/Window Air Conditioners 15%

Refrigerators 10%

Ceiling Fans 60%

Compact Fluorescent Light Bulbs 80%

Clothes Washers 25% 40%

Dish Washers 5% 15%

Dehumidifiers 15%

Source: U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency





Additional ENERGY STAR® Sales Tax Holiday details are available at http://comptroller.texas.gov/taxinfo/taxpubs/tx96_1331/.