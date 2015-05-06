WACO Fire tears through another vacant home in Waco

A vacant home is damaged after a fire tore through it late Tuesday night.



The Waco Fire Department responded to a home in the 700 block of Walker St. at 10:50 p.m.



Fire officials say the fire started in the back of the home and spread to the roof. It took crews about an hour to put out the flames. The home is severely damaged, but the roof suffered the most damage.



The homeowner says her family owned the property for over 40 years. The building had been rented out for the past few years, but no tenants lived there the last couple months.



The Fire Marshal is working to determine a cause.



No word yet on if this fire is related to the recent string of vacant house fires in Waco.