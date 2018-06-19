Deputies arrest man for threatening wife with gun while 3-year-old daughter was present

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he threatened his wife with a gun and choked a puppy on Saturday in Waco.

The arrest affidavit said that deputies were called out to 756 Randy Dr. because of a possible suicidal threat. When deputies arrived, the victim told police that her husband threatened her with a gun while her daughter was present.

The victim told deputies that she and her husband were in the process of getting a divorce, and she hadn't lived in the house for about a month. She said that she arrived at the home with movers, so she could remove some furniture.

The affidavit said that while she was moving furniture, her husband, Marshall Ramos, confronted her about her new boyfriend and displayed a gun. During this confrontation, Ramos picked up a small puppy by the neck, choking it.

After this interaction, the victim and her 3-year-old daughter went outside, and Ramos followed her and pointed a gun in her face, according to the affidavit. The victim told deputies he told her she better call police because he was either going to kill her or himself.

Ramos then pointed the gun towards the neighbor's house and fired. He told the victim she better come back into the house, and the victim went back into the home. When Ramos disappeared into the master bedroom, the victim grabbed her daughter and fled to their vehicle. When she started the car, Ramos ran outside and pointed the gun directly at her, instructing her to get out.

The victim got out of the vehicle, and Ramos calmed down a bit and began walking towards the shed. The victim took the opportunity to flee with her daughter.

Deputies arrested Ramos and brought him to the McLennan County Jail. He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint, endangering a child and cruelty to animals/family violence.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.