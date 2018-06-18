Waco ISD hosts town hall meetings on school safety - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Waco ISD hosts town hall meetings on school safety

By Holly Stouffer, Reporter
Waco ISD hosted two town hall meetings on school safety on Monday.

Waco ISD Superintendent Marcus Nelson led one session at the City of Waco Multipurpose Center. Assistant Superintendent Israel Carrera led the second meeting at South Waco Elementary School. 

The meetings gave parents, students and other community members a chance to voice their concerns over safety in the midst of recent school shootings.

Attendees were able to ask questions and give their own suggestions on how to make schools a safer place for children.

Some of them brought up installing metal detectors, bringing more counselors into schools and stopping the children who bully others. 

Nelson applauded those who spoke up and assured them that their ideas will be taken into consideration.

"I would say that our school district does everything we possibly can to try and mitigate threats to our children and our staff," Nelson said. "But, the schools can't do it alone."

Last month, Dr. Marcus Nelson was one of three superintendents invited to participate in the governor’s first roundtable discussion on school safety.

The district's roundtable discussion with community leaders, first responders and mental health professionals will take place at 11:30 a.m. on June 26 at the Waco ISD Administration Building. 

