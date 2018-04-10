Baylor Women's Basketball Recruits Named to ALL-USA Girls Baske - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Women's Basketball Recruits Named to ALL-USA Girls Basketball Teams

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Two members of the Baylor women’s basketball top-ranked 2018 signing class were named to 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Teams Tuesday morning. Aquira DeCosta is one of five players include on the first team and Queen Egbo is one of five listed on the third team.

Decosta, a Sacramento, Calif., native, averaged 18.3 points, 13.1 rebounds, 3.0 steals, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game this season for St. Mary’s High School. The 6-3 forward was one of five finalists for the Naismith National Girls’ High School Player of the Year and has collected three All-America honors, earning McDonald’s All-America, Naismith Trophy All-America first team and Jordan Brand All-America recognition.

A five-star recruit, DeCosta was rated fourth overall and first at her position in the recruiting class by ESPN Hoopgurlz.

Egbo, a Houston, Texas, native, averaged 17.3 points, 12.4 rebounds, 5.0 blocks and 3.9 steals per contest for Travis High School. The 6-3 center secured two All-America awards, receiving McDonald’s All-America and Jordan Brand All-America accolades. She was also included on the Naismith Trophy Midseason Girls’ Basketball Watch List.

A five-star recruit, Egbo was ranked eighth overall and third at her position in the recruiting class by ESPN Hoopgurlz.

American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Teams are selected by Jim Halley with input from high school coaches and recruiting experts. Halley covers high school and college sports for USA Today and is also responsible for compiling USA Today’s Super 25 rankings.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Baylor Softball’s Rodoni, Friudenberg Sweep Big 12 Weekly Honors

    Baylor Softball’s Rodoni, Friudenberg Sweep Big 12 Weekly Honors

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-04-10 19:02:19 GMT
    Baylor softball junior pitcher Gia Rodoni and senior infielder Shelby Friudenberg swept both the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week and Big 12 Player of the Week, respectively, announced Tuesday by the conference office. The Lady Bears swept the awards for the second time in the 2018 season, the first time in program history that BU has swept both conference weekly honors twice in one season. Rodoni started all three games of the weekend series at Texas Tech, going 2-0 with a pair of double...More >>
    Baylor softball junior pitcher Gia Rodoni and senior infielder Shelby Friudenberg swept both the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week and Big 12 Player of the Week, respectively, announced Tuesday by the conference office. The Lady Bears swept the awards for the second time in the 2018 season, the first time in program history that BU has swept both conference weekly honors twice in one season. Rodoni started all three games of the weekend series at Texas Tech, going 2-0 with a pair of double...More >>

  • Baylor Women's Basketball Recruits Named to ALL-USA Girls Basketball Teams

    Baylor Women's Basketball Recruits Named to ALL-USA Girls Basketball Teams

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 3:00 PM EDT2018-04-10 19:00:53 GMT
    Two members of the Baylor women’s basketball top-ranked 2018 signing class were named to 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Teams Tuesday morning. Aquira DeCosta is one of five players include on the first team and Queen Egbo is one of five listed on the third team. Decosta, a Sacramento, Calif., native, averaged 18.3 points, 13.1 rebounds, 3.0 steals, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game this season for St. Mary’s High School. The 6-3 forward was o...More >>
    Two members of the Baylor women’s basketball top-ranked 2018 signing class were named to 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Teams Tuesday morning. Aquira DeCosta is one of five players include on the first team and Queen Egbo is one of five listed on the third team. Decosta, a Sacramento, Calif., native, averaged 18.3 points, 13.1 rebounds, 3.0 steals, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game this season for St. Mary’s High School. The 6-3 forward was o...More >>

  • Baylor A&T Earns 14 on 2018 Academic All-Big 12 At-Large Team

    Baylor A&T Earns 14 on 2018 Academic All-Big 12 At-Large Team

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-04-10 18:59:22 GMT
    Baylor acrobatics & tumbling had 14 student-athletes named to the 2018 Academic All-Big 12 At-Large Team, the league announced Tuesday. The Bears have now had five straight years with at least 12 honorees and accounted for 14 of the league’s 52 total selections. Leading the way was junior Bailey Hollier, a first-teamer who was one of six with a 4.00 GPA. BU’s other first team selections included senior Madison Aldis, senior Meredith Aldis, sophomore Alexsis Amrhein, ...More >>
    Baylor acrobatics & tumbling had 14 student-athletes named to the 2018 Academic All-Big 12 At-Large Team, the league announced Tuesday. The Bears have now had five straight years with at least 12 honorees and accounted for 14 of the league’s 52 total selections. Leading the way was junior Bailey Hollier, a first-teamer who was one of six with a 4.00 GPA. BU’s other first team selections included senior Madison Aldis, senior Meredith Aldis, sophomore Alexsis Amrhein, ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly