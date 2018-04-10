Baylor Women's Basketball Recruits Named to ALL-USA Girls Basketball Teams

Two members of the Baylor women’s basketball top-ranked 2018 signing class were named to 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Teams Tuesday morning. Aquira DeCosta is one of five players include on the first team and Queen Egbo is one of five listed on the third team.

Decosta, a Sacramento, Calif., native, averaged 18.3 points, 13.1 rebounds, 3.0 steals, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game this season for St. Mary’s High School. The 6-3 forward was one of five finalists for the Naismith National Girls’ High School Player of the Year and has collected three All-America honors, earning McDonald’s All-America, Naismith Trophy All-America first team and Jordan Brand All-America recognition.

A five-star recruit, DeCosta was rated fourth overall and first at her position in the recruiting class by ESPN Hoopgurlz.

Egbo, a Houston, Texas, native, averaged 17.3 points, 12.4 rebounds, 5.0 blocks and 3.9 steals per contest for Travis High School. The 6-3 center secured two All-America awards, receiving McDonald’s All-America and Jordan Brand All-America accolades. She was also included on the Naismith Trophy Midseason Girls’ Basketball Watch List.

A five-star recruit, Egbo was ranked eighth overall and third at her position in the recruiting class by ESPN Hoopgurlz.

American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Teams are selected by Jim Halley with input from high school coaches and recruiting experts. Halley covers high school and college sports for USA Today and is also responsible for compiling USA Today’s Super 25 rankings.