Police asking for help identifying hit-and-run suspect

The Killeen Police Department are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who crashed a vehicle and fled the scene on Saturday, where two people were sent to the hospital in serious condition.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Stan Schlueter Loop and Trimmier Rd. around 2:50 p.m.

The suspect driver was traveling eastbound on Stan Schlueter Loop, when the driver failed to yield turning left northbound onto Trimmier Road, striking a maroon Chevy Cobalt.

The impact caused the Cobalt to spin out and hit a traffic light pole.

The driver and passenger of the Cobalt were transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in serious condition.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white sedan, possibly a 2004-2009 Hyundai Sonata, with damage to the left headlight and front left bumper.

The Traffic Unit with the Killeen Police Department is asking anyone who may have information to contact Crime Stoppers at 526-TIPS (8477).

If your tip leads to the arrest of the suspect, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

