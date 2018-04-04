Baylor Equestrian Duo Earns All-America Honors - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Equestrian Duo Earns All-America Honors

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor equestrian secured two selections to the National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA) All-America Teams, announced Wednesday by the organization.

Both awards came from horsemanship, with junior Abbi Demel repeating as an All-American on second team honors, while freshman Elizabeth Forney garnered honorable mention recognition in her first collegiate campaign.

The top-four riders per discipline were selected and named First Team All-America by the NCEA Selection Committee. The next four riders per discipline were named Second Team All-America, while Honorable Mention All-Americans were selected via the established criteria below.

Must have a 67 percent or higher winning percentage, excluding ties

Compete in a minimum of five competitions in the NCEA format

Have at least an adjusted NRS score of: 85 for flat; 90 for fences; 77 for reining; 80 for horsemanship

The 2018 NCEA National Championship will take place April 18-21, 2018 at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas. It marks the 12th consecutive year that Baylor, the City of Waco and McLennan County have hosted the national championship.

