Snapchat adds Easter egg hunt game

Count Jalen Rose among those who want players to share in some of the millions brought in by the NCAA tournament.More >>
Count Jalen Rose among those who want players to share in some of the millions brought in by the NCAA tournament.More >>
Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has arrived in her hometown of Mingora for the first time since a Taliban militant shot her there in 2012 for advocating girls' education.More >>
Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has arrived in her hometown of Mingora for the first time since a Taliban militant shot her there in 2012 for advocating girls' education.More >>
Some of South Korean biggest pop singers have departed for North Korea for rare performances highlighting the recent warming of ties between the war-separated rivals.More >>
Some of South Korean biggest pop singers have departed for North Korea for rare performances highlighting the recent warming of ties between the war-separated rivals.More >>
Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman says the sexual harassment complaints against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein were made by actresses who were effectively "prostitutes.".More >>
Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman says the sexual harassment complaints against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein were made by actresses who were effectively "prostitutes.".More >>
A red-shouldered hawk was spotted enjoying the bluebonnets at Lake Somerville Nails Creek State Park.More >>
A red-shouldered hawk was spotted enjoying the bluebonnets at Lake Somerville Nails Creek State Park.More >>