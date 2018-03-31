Snapchat adds Easter egg hunt game

The popular social media app Snapchat has added an egg hunt geocaching game for Easter weekend, according to Fortune magazine.

The game features Easter eggs on Snapchat hidden through its Snap Map.

The eggs are hidden in public locations and once users get close to an egg in the Snap Map, they can click on it to collect points.

There are two different kinds of Easter eggs you can catch on Snapchat. Plain eggs which are worth one point and rarer golden eggs, worth five points.

Snapchat will also be keeping score of the points you and your friends collect.

Collecting the Easter eggs also unlocks a “World Lens,” which are filters using your rear-facing camera.

However, the Easter eggs don’t disappear once someone collects it, meaning someone can get points for it.

The Easter egg hunt on Snapchat ends at the end of the day on Easter.

This egg-themed game comes after Snapchat added the Explore feature to its Snap Map, which shows location-based updates from friends.

