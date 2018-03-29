911 systems in Hill County restored - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

911 systems in Hill County restored

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Updated by Charles Williams, Producer
HILL COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Hill County Sheriff's Office said early Friday morning that their 911 answering systems have been restored.

This after the office said Thursday evening that all 911 answering points were down in the area. 

AT&T reported it was a "HOTCOG regional issue."

The Sheriff's Office said around 2 a.m. Friday that the issue was resolved and all services are back up and running.

