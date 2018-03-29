Man sent to hospital after accidentally shooting himself while cleaning gun

The Killeen Police Department said a man was sent to the hospital Thursday after accidentally shooting himself in the leg.

Officers were called out to the pawnshop located at 1107 S Ft Hood St. around 12:23 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a man in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said they believe the man was sitting in his car and attempted to clear the gun when it accidentally discharged, shooting himself in the leg.

The victim was transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

