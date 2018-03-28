Hamilton County Sheriff's Office arrest man for solicitation of - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office arrest man for solicitation of a minor

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Jeffrey Littlejohn (Source: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office) Jeffrey Littlejohn (Source: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
HAMILTON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man for solicitation of a minor on March 16.

In May of 2017, investigators with the sheriff's office began communicating with a 33-year-old man from Clifton. 

The man was later identified as 34-year-old Jeffrey Clint Littlejohn of Weatherford. 

Littlejohn was told and made aware that he was talking to a child under the age of seventeen. 

Shortly afterward Littlejohn sent explicit photos of himself to the "child."

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office were able to obtain a felony warrant.

Littlejohn was located and arrested in Parker County on March 16 and taken into custody. 

Littlejohn remains under custody on a $50,000 bond and is being charged with online solicitation of a minor.

 Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly