Police identify 19-year-old who died in Temple shooting

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
The two male suspects fled the scene.
Police said several schools were on a lockdown.
Cash Hilliard
Marqus Brown
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

The Temple Police Department said they have arrested three suspects in connection with Monday's shooting where one person died.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim of the shooting as Savion Manuel from Copperas Cove. He was 19 years old.

The suspects have been identified as 17-year-old Cash Hilliard and 18-year-old Marqus Brown. The third suspect is 16 years old and will not be identified. 

Brown is being held a the Bell County Jail on a $5,000 bond and Hilliard's bond information is not available at this time.

Police officers were advised on Monday that there was suspicious activity going on inside a home at the 800 block of Betsy Ross around 7 p.m.

Officers made contact with the homeowner and gained consent to search the area.

Officers arrested all three men inside the home in connection with the shooting.

The shooting happened on Saulsbury and Betsy Ross around 2:15 p.m. Monday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground and performed CPR on Manuel, but he succumbed to his injuries. 

The two male suspects fled the scene. 

Schools were briefly on a soft lockdown and had a delayed release.

The spokesperson for Temple Independent School District said Temple High School, Fred W Edwards Academy, and Kennedy-Powell Elementary School were on a soft lockdown.

This case is currently being investigated by the Temple Police Department, the Texas Rangers, and DPS.  

