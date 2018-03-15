Allergy season is here, are you prepared?

As the long flu season is coming to an end, the allergy season is kicking off and the Baylor Scott & White Clinic in Killeen wants to make sure people who suffer from allergies are prepared.

According to the Center for Disease Control, allergies affect more than 50 million people in the United States each year.

Dr. John Joseph said he has already seen the harsh effects of pollen and oak allergies in many of his patients. He said there are a lot of things people can do to lessen or prevent the symptoms and effects of allergies such as taking a shower and changing your clothes as soon as you get home and keeping the windows to your house and car closed at all times.

Joseph also suggests bathing your pets often and wiping them down after taking them outside to cut down on pet dander

