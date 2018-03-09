Association of realtors report says Waco real estate market is booming

A new report from the Texas Association of Realtors confirms what many had expected, home sales in Waco are booming.

The agency released that report this week that says sales increased last year to 2,778 single-family homes.

That report also shows an increase in property values. The report says the average value of a home sold in Waco over the past year was $170,000, higher than the year before.

Waco realtor Camille Johnson says this is not a flash in the pan.

"The wonderful thing about Waco is we never boom and we never bust," she said. "We've been growing than we ever have before but we never bust because our economy is based on things that are always good like universities, like independent school districts, the hospitals."

Johnson adds that home values in Waco are better than that.

"I think the most startling statistics have been over the last three years. In 2016, or 2015 I guess, the average price home was $144,000 and then in 2016, the average price was $177,000, and in 2017, the average price is $195,000 so you can see how strong our economy and our real estate market here is in Waco," Johnson said.

Those prices are really good for many across the nation, but Johnson said it is about more than the prices.

"We always had so much to offer," Johnson said. "It's so neat for people to discover how wonderful Waco is."

Johnson said she credits the show Fixer Upper and the stable economy for the boom.

