Study: Babies who look like their dad are healthier

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
If you look like the spitting image of your dad, you may need to thank him the next time you visit. A new study says that if a baby looks more like their father, they will be healthier by their first birthday (but don't tell mom).

A recent study conducted by faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York revealed that babies that look like their dad at birth are more likely to spend time together with their father and, in turn, be healthier when they reach their first birthday.

"Fathers are important in raising a child, and it manifests itself in the health of the child," said Distinguished Research Professor of Economics at Binghamton University Solomon Polachek.

Fathers who participated in the study spent an average of 2.5 more days per month with their babies than fathers who didn't resemble their offspring.

"Those fathers that perceive the baby's resemblance to them are more certain the baby is theirs, and thus spend more time with the baby," said Dr. Polachek.

