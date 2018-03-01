H-E-B to sell limited-edition reusable Selena bags

The bags were designed in part by Selena's sister. (Source: H-E-B)

The bags will go on sale on March 2 at 9 a.m. (Source: H-E-B)

H-E-B will be partnering with The Selena Foundation to sell limited-edition reusable bags featuring Selena "Queen of Cumbia" starting Friday.

The bags are $2 and made of 100 percent recyclable material.

"At H-E-B, we’re excited to offer our customers this commemorative Selena bag, which is a tribute to such a beloved personality whose music continues to inspire people everywhere," said Cory Basso, H-E-B Group Vice President of Marketing and Advertising.

The grocery chain worked with Selena's sister Suzette Quintanilla to create the design of the bags.

"Working with H-E-B to create this bag was a highlight for me," Quintanilla said. "This bag will help The Selena Foundation give back to our community and gives Selena’s fans something to tote around."

H-E-B will donate $25,000 to The Selena Foundation, a foundation that will dedicate these funds to the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Bend.

The bags will be available while supplies last and limited to two bags a person.

