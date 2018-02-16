A&M softball powers past Butler, Tulsa

The No. 6 Texas A&M softball team swept day one of the Texas A&M Invitational Friday, defeating Butler, 10-1, in 5 innings, and Tulsa, 7-0, behind an impressive offensive performance by Tori Vidales at the Aggie Softball Complex.

The La Porte, Texas, native went 5-for-7 on the night with two grand slams, a home run and 9 RBI. The senior made her way to third in the record book for career RBI, passing her former teammate, Cali Lanphear (2013-16) after tallying 9 RBI on the night and 177 in her career. Vidales now ranks fourth all-time in runs in her career with 162, moving in front of Cassie Tysarczyk (2011-14).

After Butler opened game one with a run in the first, the Maroon & White immediately responded in the home half of the inning with three runs off of three singles and a double. Kaitlyn Alderink singled up the middle and was followed by an Ashley Walters double, the 43rd of her career, moving her past Amanda Scarborough (2005-08) for sixth all-time. Riley Sartain delivered a two-RBI single, scoring Alderink and Walters and was plated by a Sarah Hudek single to centerfield.

In the second, Vidales blasted the second grand slam of her career over the left field wall, scoring Erica Russell, Keeli Milligan and Alderink.

The Aggies tacked on three insurance runs in the fourth to give the Aggies a 10-1 advantage. Vidales opened the inning with her second long ball of the game. Hudek and Kristen Cuyos reached base on a walk and fielder’s choice, respectively, and scored on Payton McBride’s first double of her career.

Freshman Maddie MacGrandle earned a win in the first start of her career, tossing all five innings while recording five strikeouts and giving up only five hits.

Against Tulsa, the game remained scoreless until the fifth inning when the Aggies scored two. Cuyos reached base on a walk and Milligan showed her speed as she drove in Kylie George, who pinch ran for Cuyos, and came around to score on a dropped fly ball in left field.

Texas A&M broke the game open with a five-run sixth inning. Hudek led off the inning with an infield single, McBride followed with a walk and Milligan with another infield single. The Aggies capitalized on a passed ball to score a run before Vidales stepped up and drove them all in with her third home run of the night and second grand slam.

Trinity Harrington continued her great start in the circle for her senior campaign as she hasn’t allowed an earned run in 27 innings of work and has recorded back-to-back shutouts. The senior moved to 3-0 on the season after fanning two and allowing only three hits and one walk in seven innings of work.