No. 3 Baylor Lady Bears top No. 24 TCU in Big 12 Clash

No. 3 Baylor Lady Bears top No. 24 TCU in Big 12 Clash

Kalani Brown scored 23 points and Lauren Cox had another double-double as No. 3 Baylor won its 20th game in a row, 83-63 over No. 24 TCU on Saturday night.

Cox had 16 points and 11 rebounds for her ninth double-double this season, fifth in Big 12 play. Brown had her 13th game this season with at least 20 points. Juicy Landrum added 15 points on five 3-pointers, plus eight assists and six rebounds.

Baylor (23-1, 13-0 Big 12) has won 23 consecutive games in the series between the private Big 12 schools that are just less than 100 miles apart, and leads the overall series 33-5.

Jayde Woods had 14 points for TCU (16-8, 7-6), which has lost three straight games - all against Top 25 teams - after a seven-game winning streak before that. Amber Ramirez had 12 points.

After the lead changed three times in the first 2 minutes of the game, Baylor went ahead to stay with seven straight points in a 46-second span. Brown started that spurt with a jumper, then Dekeiya Cohen had another jumper before Brown's three-point play made it 10-4.

The Lady Bears led 21-10 after the first quarter. Woods made a layup to start the second quarter for TCU, but Cox's jumper extended the lead to double digits again - this time for the rest of the game.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: After a tough stretch against ranked teams, the Horned Frogs need to get back on track. Their next three games are against teams they have already defeated this season - teams in the bottom half of the conference titles - before playing Baylor again in two weeks, in Fort Worth.

Baylor: The Lady Bears continue to roll in the Big 12, and are 13-0 in conference play for the fourth time in seven years. They are looking for their eighth straight regular-season title. They are also 23-1 or better overall for the fourth year in a row and seventh time in eight years.

UP NEXT

TCU is home its next two games at home, starting Wednesday night against Iowa State.

Baylor starts a stretch of three of four games on the road with its game Tuesday night at No. 22 Oklahoma State.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/10/2018 9:05:47 PM (GMT -6:00)

