No. 3 Baylor Lady Bears top No. 24 TCU in Big 12 Clash

Kalani Brown scored 23 points and Lauren Cox had another double-double as No. 3 Baylor won its 20th game in a row, 83-63 over No. 24 TCU on Saturday night.

Cox had 16 points and 11 rebounds for her ninth double-double this season, fifth in Big 12 play. Brown had her 13th game this season with at least 20 points. Juicy Landrum added 15 points on five 3-pointers, plus eight assists and six rebounds.

Baylor (23-1, 13-0 Big 12) has won 23 consecutive games in the series between the private Big 12 schools that are just less than 100 miles apart, and leads the overall series 33-5.

Jayde Woods had 14 points for TCU (16-8, 7-6), which has lost three straight games - all against Top 25 teams - after a seven-game winning streak before that. Amber Ramirez had 12 points.

After the lead changed three times in the first 2 minutes of the game, Baylor went ahead to stay with seven straight points in a 46-second span. Brown started that spurt with a jumper, then Dekeiya Cohen had another jumper before Brown's three-point play made it 10-4.

The Lady Bears led 21-10 after the first quarter. Woods made a layup to start the second quarter for TCU, but Cox's jumper extended the lead to double digits again - this time for the rest of the game.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: After a tough stretch against ranked teams, the Horned Frogs need to get back on track. Their next three games are against teams they have already defeated this season - teams in the bottom half of the conference titles - before playing Baylor again in two weeks, in Fort Worth.

Baylor: The Lady Bears continue to roll in the Big 12, and are 13-0 in conference play for the fourth time in seven years. They are looking for their eighth straight regular-season title. They are also 23-1 or better overall for the fourth year in a row and seventh time in eight years.

UP NEXT

TCU is home its next two games at home, starting Wednesday night against Iowa State.

Baylor starts a stretch of three of four games on the road with its game Tuesday night at No. 22 Oklahoma State.

2/10/2018 9:05:47 PM (GMT -6:00)