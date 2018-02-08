District of Innovation school districts have option to hire uncertified teachers

Hundreds of public school districts across Texas are using a District of Innovation plan.

The law, passed in 2015, allows school districts to claim exemptions from requirements like teacher certification, class sizes and school start dates.

Several districts across Central Texas with innovation plans have added a plan to exempt them from teacher certification. Many of the districts use the exemption for Career/Technical Education courses so industry experts can teach students.

"You want to give your students the best that you can give them without lowering your standards," Elaine Botello, Associate Superintendent of Human Resources for Waco ISD, said. "We want to hire teachers who have the right certification. It's hard to recruit sometimes and find someone who meets the requirement."

Waco ISD requires any uncertified teacher who is in a teaching position for more than one school year to obtain the appropriate certification.

