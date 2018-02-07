Six female veterans recognized for their service

The Texas Veterans Commission honored six female veterans at the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home on Wednesday. (Source: KXXV)

The Texas Veterans Commission honored six female veterans at the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home on Wednesday.

The veterans served in the military during World War II, Korean War and Vietnam war. Most of them served as nurses or in administrative duties.

Women Veterans Program Manager at the Texas Veterans Commission Anna Baker gave them a certificate of appreciation and commemorative coins from WWII and Vietnam era veterans.

“The purpose of recognizing them is they really set the stage that made it possible for me and other women to serve in the military and to serve their country,” Baker said.

Names of female veterans recognized in Temple:

1. Myra Cole

2. Clara Culver

3. Anne Donahue

4. Frances Relyea

5. Maria Shipp

6. Maria Sunderland

Clara Culver who served in the U.S. Airforce for 20 years as a nurse said she feels happy to be recognized.

“I think it’s great. It’s an honor because females are not recognized very often,” Culver said.

34 female veterans across the state have been recognized thus far for their legacy.

