Border Patrol Officers arrest wanted sex offender

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers apprehended 41-year-old Martin Gerardo Perez Garcia after discovering a warrant for his arrest while conducting a secondary inspection.

Garcia is wanted in Dallas County for sexual assault and continuous sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 14.

Garcia, a Mexican citizen, was traveling on a commercial bus and attempting to enter the United States through Laredo Port of Entry. After initial inspection, CBP officers referred Garcia for a secondary examination. After running Garcia through the National Crime Information Center's automated database, they found that Garcia had an outstanding felony warrant in Dallas County.

Garcia was then arrested and booked into Webb County Jail where he will remain in custody to await criminal proceedings.

