UIL Realignment: basketball and volleyball districts

The University Interscholastic League released its realignment of basketball and volleyball districts today.
Below is a list of area teams and who they will compete against. Local teams are underlined:
6A Region 2, District 12
Belton, Copperas Cove, Killeen, Ellison, Harker Heights, Shoemaker, Temple, Waco, Midway
6A Region 2, District 14
Bridgeland, Bryan, Cyp. Lakes, Cyp. Park, Cyp. Ranch, Cyp. Springs, Cyp. Woods, Langham Creek, Tomball Memorial
5A Region 2, District 14
Cleburne, Corsicana, Ennis, Joshua, Midlothian, Red Oak, Waco University
5A Region 3, District 19
Brenham, Bryan Rudder, College Station, College Station A&M Consolidated, Katy Paetow, Magnolia, Magnolia West, Waller
4A Region 3, District 17
Alvarado, Ferris, Hillsboro, Midlothian Heritage, Venus, Waxahachie Life
4A Region 3, District 18
China Spring, Gatesville, Lorena, Robinson, Waco Connally, Waco La Vega
4A Region 3, District 19
Fairfield, Madisonville, Mexia, Palestine, Rusk
4A Region 4, District 26
Bellville, Caldwell, Giddings, La Grange, Navasota, Smithville
4A Region 4, District 27
Austin Eastside Memorial, Burnet, Lampasas, Liberty Hill, Salado, Taylor
3A Region 3, District 17
Clifton, Grandview, HSI - Waco, Keene, Maypearl, Rio Vista, West, Whitney
3A Region 3, District 19
Cameron Yoe, Franklin, Lexington, Little River Academy, McGregor, Rockdale, Rogers, Troy
3A Region 3, District 20
Buffalo, Crockett, Elkhart, Frankston, Groesbeck, Palestine Westwood, Teague
3A Region 4, District 25
Blanco, Florence, Georgetown Gateway, Jarrell, Johnson City LBJ, Lago Vista, Manor New Tech
2A Region 2, District 10 (Basketball)
De Leon, Goldthwaite, Hico, Meridian, Santo
2A Region 3, District 17 (Basketball)
Bosqueville, Bruceville-Eddy, Chilton, Crawford, Moody, Rosebud-Lott. Valley Mills, Waco Meyer
2A Region 3 District 18 (Basketball)
Axtell, Bremond, Dawson, Hubbard, Marlin, Mart, Riesel, Wortham
2A Region 3 District 19 (Basketball)
Cayuga, Frost, Italy, Itasca, Kerens, Malakoff Cross Roads
2A Region 3, District 20 (Basketball)
Centerville, Grapeland, Groveton, Jewett-Leon, Latexo, Lovelady, Slocum
2A Region 4, District 25 (Basketball)
Granger, Hearne, Holland, Milano, Mumford, Thorndale, Thrall
2A Region 4, District 26 (Basketball)
Burton, Iola, Normangee, North Zulch, Snook, Somerville
2A Region 4, District 27 (Basketball)
Center Point, Harper, Junction, Mason, San Saba
2A Region 2 District 13 (Volleyball)
Frost, Italy, Itasca, Avalon, Blum, Bynum, Covington, Kopperl, Milford
2A Region 2, District 14 (Volleyball)
Bosqueville, Crawford, Valley Mills, Waco Meyer, Abbott, Aquilla, Gholson, Oglesby
2A Region 2 District 15 (Volleyball)
Axtell, Dawson, Hubbard, Mart, Riesel, Wortham ,Coolidge, Mount Calm, Penelope
2A Region 2, District 16 (Volleyball)
Bremond, Bruceville-Eddy, Chilton, Hearne, Marlin, Moody, Rosebud-Lott, Calvert
2A Region 4, District 25 (Volleyball)
Granger, Holland, Milano, Mumford, Thorndale, Thrall, Bartlett, Buckholts
1A Region 3, District 17 (Basketball)
Cherokee, Cranfills Gap, Evant, Gustine, Jonesboro, Lometa, Priddy
1A Region 4, District 25 (Basketball)
Aquilla, Blum, Covington, Gholson, Iredell, Kopperl, Morgan, Walnut Springs
1A Region 4, District 26 (Basketball)
Bartlett, Buckholts, Calvert, Oglesby, Richards
1A Region 4, District 27 (Basketball)
Abbott, Avalon, Bynum, Coolidge, Milford, Mount Calm, Penelope, Trinidad
