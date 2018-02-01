UIL Realignment: basketball and volleyball districts - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

UIL Realignment: basketball and volleyball districts

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The University Interscholastic League released its realignment of basketball and volleyball districts today.

Below is a list of area teams and who they will compete against. Local teams are underlined:

6A Region 2, District 12

Belton, Copperas Cove, Killeen, Ellison, Harker Heights, Shoemaker, Temple, Waco, Midway

6A Region 2, District 14

Bridgeland, Bryan, Cyp. Lakes, Cyp. Park, Cyp. Ranch, Cyp. Springs, Cyp. Woods, Langham Creek, Tomball Memorial

5A Region 2,  District 14
Cleburne, Corsicana, Ennis, Joshua, Midlothian, Red Oak, Waco University

5A Region 3, District 19

Brenham, Bryan Rudder, College Station, College Station A&M Consolidated, Katy Paetow, Magnolia, Magnolia West, Waller

4A Region 3, District 17

Alvarado, Ferris, Hillsboro, Midlothian Heritage, Venus, Waxahachie Life

4A Region 3, District 18
China Spring, Gatesville, Lorena, Robinson, Waco Connally, Waco La Vega

4A Region 3, District 19
Fairfield, Madisonville, Mexia, Palestine, Rusk

4A Region 4, District 26

Bellville, Caldwell, Giddings, La Grange, Navasota, Smithville

4A Region 4, District 27
Austin Eastside Memorial, Burnet, Lampasas, Liberty Hill, Salado, Taylor

3A Region 3, District 17
Clifton, Grandview, HSI - Waco, Keene, Maypearl, Rio Vista, West, Whitney

3A Region 3, District 19
Cameron Yoe, Franklin, Lexington, Little River Academy, McGregor, Rockdale, Rogers, Troy

3A Region 3, District 20
Buffalo, Crockett, Elkhart, Frankston, Groesbeck, Palestine Westwood, Teague

3A Region 4, District 25

Blanco, Florence, Georgetown Gateway, Jarrell, Johnson City LBJ, Lago Vista, Manor New Tech

2A Region 2, District 10 (Basketball)
De Leon, Goldthwaite, Hico, Meridian, Santo

2A Region 3, District 17 (Basketball)
Bosqueville, Bruceville-Eddy, Chilton, Crawford, Moody, Rosebud-Lott. Valley Mills, Waco Meyer

2A Region 3 District 18 (Basketball)
Axtell, Bremond, Dawson, Hubbard, Marlin, Mart, Riesel, Wortham

2A Region 3 District 19 (Basketball)

Cayuga, Frost, Italy, Itasca, Kerens, Malakoff Cross Roads

2A Region 3, District 20 (Basketball)

Centerville, Grapeland, Groveton, Jewett-Leon, Latexo, Lovelady, Slocum

2A Region 4, District 25 (Basketball)

Granger, Hearne, Holland, Milano, Mumford, Thorndale, Thrall

2A Region 4, District 26 (Basketball)

Burton, Iola, Normangee, North Zulch, Snook, Somerville

2A Region 4, District 27 (Basketball)
Center Point, Harper, Junction, Mason, San Saba

2A Region 2 District 13 (Volleyball)
Frost, Italy, Itasca, Avalon, Blum, Bynum, Covington, Kopperl, Milford

2A Region 2, District 14 (Volleyball)
Bosqueville, Crawford, Valley Mills, Waco Meyer, Abbott, Aquilla, Gholson, Oglesby

2A Region 2 District 15 (Volleyball)
Axtell, Dawson, Hubbard, Mart, Riesel, Wortham ,Coolidge, Mount Calm, Penelope

2A Region 2, District 16 (Volleyball)
Bremond, Bruceville-Eddy, Chilton, Hearne, Marlin, Moody, Rosebud-Lott, Calvert

2A Region 4, District 25 (Volleyball)
Granger, Holland, Milano, Mumford, Thorndale, Thrall, Bartlett, Buckholts

1A Region 3, District 17 (Basketball)
Cherokee, Cranfills Gap, Evant, Gustine, Jonesboro, Lometa, Priddy

1A Region 4, District 25 (Basketball)
Aquilla, Blum, Covington, Gholson, Iredell, Kopperl, Morgan, Walnut Springs

1A Region 4, District 26 (Basketball)
Bartlett, Buckholts, Calvert, Oglesby, Richards

1A Region 4, District 27 (Basketball)
Abbott, Avalon, Bynum, Coolidge, Milford, Mount Calm, Penelope, Trinidad

