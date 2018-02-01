UIL Realignment: basketball and volleyball districts

No. 8 Baylor equestrian (2-3, 1-1 Big 12) will face No. 5 Auburn (3-2, 1-2 SEC) on Friday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. at the Willis Family Equestrian Center, officially opening the second half of the 2017-18 season. The Bears closed the fall with a 12-0 win over Texas in a Hunt Seat-only exhibition meet on Nov. 10, 2017. The full squad’s last time in the show ring was a 10-10 road win at TCU on Nov. 3, where BU clinched the decision on raw scores. The Tigers are coming off of an 8-4 h...

