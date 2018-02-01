Waco resident wins $1M scratch ticket prize

The ticket was sold in Bellmead (Source: Texas Lottery)

A Waco resident has claimed a $1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket prize, the Texas Lottery said.

The ticket was sold at Smoke Zone in Bellmead. The retailer, located at 107 E. Loop 340, is eligible for a $10,000 prize as well.

The resident has chosen to remind anonymous.

The Texas Lottery says the overall odds of winning any prize in this game are one in 3.2.

