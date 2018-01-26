Man arrested after police said he shot at someone during argument

A man is in custody after shooting another person during an argument.

Cameron police said that the incident happened on Jan. 26 around noon in the area of the 1500 block of N. Fannin. Officers responded to the scene and found the car which had fled the scene in the 1500 block of N. Jackson. Quentel Westbrook was the alleged suspect and he was detained for questioning. Westbrook admitted to police that he had fired a shot at another person during an argument because he thought the other person was going to shoot him first.

Officers found the firearm used in the shooting, stolen out of Florida. Also found 25 grams of cocaine in his car.

Westbrooke is in the Milam County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of cocaine.

