Nonprofit conducts count of homeless population in Bell County

A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.More >>
A rail yard in Robertson County is under construction...and is the largest investment in the 155-year history of Union PacificMore >>
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.More >>
Trump said he would be willing to answer questions under oath in the interview, which special counsel Robert Mueller has been seeking but which White House officials had not previously confirmed the president would grant.More >>
On Thursday, volunteers of a nonprofit organization participated in this year's count of the homeless population in Bell County.More >>
