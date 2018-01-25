Mobile food pantry for veterans starts distributing food

The Central Texas Food Bank has partnered with the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System and Feeding America to distribute food to veterans once a month in Temple.

The mobile food pantry will be at the Olin E. Teague Veterans' Medical Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. the fourth Thursday of each month.

Central Texas Food Bank Chief Development Officer Mark Jackson said 1 out of 6 of Central Texans is at risk of hunger. In addition, he said from those they serve, about 25 percent of them have at least one servicemember or a veteran in their households.

"We are just grateful that we are given the opportunity to give back to people who have given so much for this country. We can't have our veterans going hungry," Jackson said.

In December, Central Texas Food Bank served 170 families during a food distribution for veterans in Temple. Jackson anticipated serving over 170 families on Thursday morning.

U.S. Army Veteran Larry Gill who got food from the mobile pantry is grateful for the help. The 57-year-old said with his income he is not able to afford the groceries he may need.

'I'm just grateful to be here today and this is a blessing from God for me. I was getting low like I said, but it's all good. It turned out well for me," Gill said.

This is the second mobile food pantry site the Central Texas Food Bank has opened for veterans. The other food distribution takes place at the VA hospital in Austin.

