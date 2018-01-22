15-year-old victim of TX school shooting released from hospital

The 15-year-old victim of the Italy High School shooting has been released from the hospital.

The girl, identified as Noelle Jones, is recovering after being shot six times on Jan. 22. She was airlifted to Parkland Hospital in Dallas after the shooting.

A 16-year-old boy had been charged as a juvenile with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting the girl in the school cafeteria, the Associated Press said.

Superintendent Lee Joffre said she was telling jokes and asked for books to read as she recovered.

Her father told Italy ISD that she was released Jan. 29 and requests no visitors or contact until she has recovered.

"It is an amazing demonstration of her strength that she was able to survive this," Joffre said.

Sheriff Charles Edge said the boy fired several shots from a semi-automatic .380. He was confronted by an Italy ISD staff member before fleeing the cafeteria.

The GoFundMe is for the victim's medical expenses. Jones' father posted to a locksmith Facebook Group, asking for help for his daughter. A member of the group set up a GoFundMe for the family to cover medical expenses.According to the fundraiser, Jones' injuries included a bullet lodged in her neck, a bullet removed from her abdomen, foot and a removal of a part of the small intestine.

The suspect was stopped shortly after while still on school grounds.

It is not known how many students were in the cafeteria at the time of the shooting. All students were accounted for after the shooting.

Around 9 a.m., the Sheriff's office said students were being moved to another campus. They were later released to be reunited with family.

"This morning's tragedy hits the heart of this community," Joffre said.

One student told the Associated Press that the 16-year-old boy had a violent past. She said that in the past he has created a hit list and threw objects, including a computer, at another student.

AP said about 300 people gathered for a vigil at Central Baptist Church in Italy to pray for the wounded girl.

On Tuesday morning, the district posted on Facebook that they will be working with Ellis County law enforcement and ATF to complete additional searches of the high school.

"We are looking forward to learning from this and recovering," Joffre said during a press conference on Tuesday morning.

The incident is still under investigation.

