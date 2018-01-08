Woman found dead in H-E-B parking lot

A woman was found dead in her SUV in a Waco H-E-B parking lot on Monday afternoon.

Waco police said a man saw the woman inside a silver Kia who was leaned over in the car.

When officers arrived at the 1821 S. Valley Mills Dr. location, they found the woman dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Waco police said Monday afternoon that the preliminary investigation of the death says it could be a possible suicide.

The vehicle was locked and a weapon was found in the SUV. Police said there was other evidence that led them to believe it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Waco police are investigating the incident as a questionable death.

